CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Former Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Michael Mauti has been hired by Trinity High School as the program’s Assistant Head Coach.

Mauti played three seasons for the Nittany Lions, recording 183 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, and four interceptions while earning Big Ten Linebacker of the Year in 2012. That season he was also named a First-team All-American and First-team All-Big Ten.

Penn State football players Jordan Hill, left, Michael Mauti and John Urschel, right, sign autographs for fans as part of Big Ten Media Days and Kickoff Luncheon, Friday, July 27, 2012, in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

In this Sept. 22, 2012 file photo Penn State linebacker Michael Mauti (42) celebrates a 24-13 win over Temple as he walks off the field a Beaver Stadium after an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2012. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Penn State linebacker Michael Mauti (42), center, celebrates with teammates after winning an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, 39-28 in State College, Pa., Monday, Jan. 30, 2012. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Penn State linebacker Michael Mauti (42) stretches during NCAA college football practice at the team’s media day in State College, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 9, 2012. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Mauti served as a Team Captain at Penn State in 2012, along with Trinity Head Coach Jordan Hill.

After his college career Mauti was drafted in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings and played five seasons with Minnesota and the New Orleans Saints, including two playoff games for New Orleans.

In 2015 as the Saints’ Special teams Captain, Mauti returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in a win against Atlanta and was named Special Teams MVP.

After his final NFL season in 2017, Mauti was named an Ed Block Courage Award recipient, an annual award presented to selected players in the NFL who are voted by their teammates as role models of inspiration, sportsmanship, and courage.

Mauti has recently spent two years as Linebacker Coach and Special Teams Coordinator for his alma mater, Mandeville High School, in New Orleans, Louisiana.