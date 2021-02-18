Trinity hires Super Bowl Champion Jordan Hill as head football coach

PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 07: Jordan Hill #97 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts during the second half of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 7, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Seahawks won 24-14. (Photo by Evan Habeeb/Getty Images)

Trinity football has a new coach headed into the 2021 season: Jordan Hill. The Steel-High alum won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and has since returned to the midstate as a high school coach.

Hill had been an assistant coach with Cumberland Valley for the 2020 season.

Hill was an all-state player his senior season with the Rollers and helped Steel-High to the Class A State Championship that season. He went on to play for Penn State from 2009-12. He was first-team All-Big Ten in 2012.

Seattle drafted Hill in the third-round of the 2013 NFL Draft with the 87th-overall pick. Hill and the Seahawks won a Super Bowl in his first season.

Seattle released Hill in 2016. He then played for Washington, Jacksonville and Detroit before retiring after the 2017 season.

He recorded 50 tackles and seven sacks in his NFL career.

Former Trinity Todd Ryan announced his departure from the program to PennLive in January. Ryan was with the team for five seasons, and recorded a 6-21 record as head coach.

abc27 is awaiting comment from Trinity High School and Hill.