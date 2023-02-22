CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Carrying a double digit lead into the fourth quarter, Trinity girls basketball survived a late surge from Northern Lebanon to win their district opener 38-33 at home on Tuesday night.

The Shamrocks had a trio of scorers lead the way tonight. Natalie Freed, Emma Kostelac-Lauer, and Sammi McAuliffe all had ten points for Trinity.

Olivia Shutter carried the Vikings and led all scorers with 20 points.

Trinity will now play the top seed in the bracket as they travel to face Delone Catholic on Friday in the quarterfinals starting at 7:00 p.m.