CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA District III Class 4A semifinals are in the books; Trinity and Middletown boys come up the big winners on Thursday night.

After a slow start, Trinity held off a talented Boiling Springs team in front of a packed gym, 57-50 for Coach Larry Kostelac’s 775th win in program history.

Middletown turned in a dominant performance over Bishop McDevitt, 57-44 to advance to the District III Class 4A semifinals.

Full Class 4A Boys results (quarterfinals)

1 Berks Catholic (21-4) defeats 8 ELCO (14-11) 55-40

4 Littlestown (19-5) defeats 5 Eastern York (16-10) 75-63

2 Trinity (17-5) defeats 7 Boiling Springs (14-10) 57-50

3 Middletown (19-3) defeats 6 Bishop McDevitt (14-9) 57-44

Middletown will now travel to Camp Hill to take on Trinity in the semifinals on Monday, Feb. 28. Top-seeded Berks Catholic will host No. 4 Littlestown.

Both games are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. The Championship is scheduled for Thursday, March 3 at 4:15 p.m. at the Giant Center.