Trinity promotes Jordan Hill to Director of Advancement and announces new athletic director

Trinity Athletics will look different this fall, as the Camp Hill school has announced a new Athletic Director, Eric Kindler, and Director of Advancement, Jordan Hill.
Hill, a Super Bowl Champion with the Seattle Seahawks, is also the school’s head football coach in his first season. He also played college football for Penn State.
A known philanthropist, Hill has founded two non-profits in Central Pennsylvania. The Family Sports Association provides structured team sports in the area and The Jordan Hill Foundation helps students to stay active physically, socially and intellectually. It also seeks to raise awareness for diabetes and kidney disease.
Hill is also the Chief Communications Officer at The Bridge: An Eco Community in Harrisburg.
The football star was named head football coach at Trinity in the Spring of 2021.
“In his time with us, Mr. Hill has shown passion for the mission of Trinity High School and for the success of our students in mind, body, and spirit,” the school said in a release. “We are excited for the expertise Mr. Jordan Hill brings to Trinity.”
Kindler is a 2010 graduate of Trinity and standout basketball player. In his career, he scored 1,627 points and made the PIAA All State second team. He went on to play basketball for St. Joseph University.
Most recently, Kindler taught at Boys’ Latin of Philadelphia Charter High School, and served as head basketball coach at Conwell-Egan Catholic High School.
Former Trinity Athletic Director Gary Bricker told abc27 he left the school this summer.