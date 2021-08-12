Trinity promotes Jordan Hill to Director of Advancement and announces new athletic director

Trinity Athletics will look different this fall, as the Camp Hill school has announced a new Athletic Director, Eric Kindler, and Director of Advancement, Jordan Hill.

Hill, a Super Bowl Champion with the Seattle Seahawks, is also the school’s head football coach in his first season. He also played college football for Penn State.

SEATTLE, WA – AUGUST 14: Quarterback Brock Osweiler #17 of the Denver Broncos passes against defensive tackle Jordan Hill #97 of the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on August 14, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, WA – DECEMBER 14: Defensive tackle Jordan Hill #97 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates with defensive end Michael Bennett #72 of the Seattle Seahawks after making a sack during the third quarter of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field on December 14, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 15: Jordan Hill #47 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates his tackle against the Purdue Boilermakers during the game on October 15, 2011 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 20: Defensive tackle Jordan Hill #47 of the Penn State Nittany Lions moves in for a sack during the second quarter of quarterback James Vandenberg #16 of the Iowa Hawkeyes on October 20, 2012 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa lead Penn State 24-0 at the half. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 07: Jordan Hill #97 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts during the second half of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 7, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Seahawks won 24-14. (Photo by Evan Habeeb/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, WA – OCTBER 12: Quarterback Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys passes the ball as defensive tackle Jordan Hill #97 of the Seattle Seahawks applies pressure during the third quarter of the game at CenturyLink Field on October 12, 2014 in Seattle,Washington. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, WA – DECEMBER 14: Defensive tackle Jordan Hill #97 of the Seattle Seahawks sacks quarterback Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter of the game at CenturyLink Field on December 14, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

A known philanthropist, Hill has founded two non-profits in Central Pennsylvania. The Family Sports Association provides structured team sports in the area and The Jordan Hill Foundation helps students to stay active physically, socially and intellectually. It also seeks to raise awareness for diabetes and kidney disease.

Hill is also the Chief Communications Officer at The Bridge: An Eco Community in Harrisburg.

The football star was named head football coach at Trinity in the Spring of 2021.

“In his time with us, Mr. Hill has shown passion for the mission of Trinity High School and for the success of our students in mind, body, and spirit,” the school said in a release. “We are excited for the expertise Mr. Jordan Hill brings to Trinity.”

Trinity hires alum Eric Kindler as new athletic director. (Photo courtesy of Trinity High School)

Trinity hires Jordan Hill as Director of Advancement (Photo courtesy of Trinity High School)

Kindler is a 2010 graduate of Trinity and standout basketball player. In his career, he scored 1,627 points and made the PIAA All State second team. He went on to play basketball for St. Joseph University.

Most recently, Kindler taught at Boys’ Latin of Philadelphia Charter High School, and served as head basketball coach at Conwell-Egan Catholic High School.

