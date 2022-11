Camp Hill, P.A. (WHTM) — The Trinity Shamrocks had a chance to continue their history-making run with a win over Executive Education Academy Friday night, and the Rocks did exactly that.

Despite what looked like a battle in the first half, the Rocks weathered a few early scores from the Raptors and pulled away for a 35-17 win to advance to the 2A state semifinals for the first time in school history.

The Rocks will face Southern Columbia in the 2A state semifinals next weekend.