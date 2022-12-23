CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Trinity boys basketball was off to a strong 4-1 start coming into Thursday night’s home matchup with Steel-High, and the Shamrocks stayed in that groove after welcoming in the Rollers.

The Shamrocks jumped out to a double digit lead in the first quarter thanks in part to Trey Weiand and Owen Schlager before Mike Bednostin helped drive the point home in the second quarter as Trinity took a 35-22 lead into the half.

Steel-High’s Cameron Chisholm battled for the Rollers as he led the way with a dozen points at halftime, but Trinity’s lineup was too tough as the Shamrocks improved to 5-1 with a 66-49 win.