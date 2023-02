CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Trinity hosted Bishop McDevitt Friday night in a classic Holy War matchup with division title implications on the line, but Owen Schlager and the Shamrocks left no doubt.

The sophomore guard dropped 24 first quarter points as Trinity took a 52-23 lead into the locker room, and the Shamrocks didn’t need to look over their shoulder in a 90-53 win to capture the Mid Penn Capital Division title.