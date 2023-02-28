HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Trinity added their 19th district championship to their trophy case as the Shamrocks dominated Delone Catholic 71-42 in the Class 3A District lll finals at the Giant Center on Tuesday night.

It’s their first district crown since 2020 when the Rocks went on a run winning seven titles in a row across Class 2A and 3A. And perhaps more impressive, the championship victory also marks career win 799 for Trinity head coach Larry Kostelac.

Trinity was led by Mike Bednostin who had a game-high 24 points.

