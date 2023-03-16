NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — It was a successful business trip for Trinity boys and girls basketball Wednesday night in the drive out to New Holland for their PIAA state basketball second round matchups.

The Shamrocks opened the evening at Garden Spot with a girls victory over Audenried 67-50 to advance to the 4A quarterfinals, followed by a boys 91-84 win over Math, Civics and Sciences to advance to the 3A quarterfinals.

The boys will take on Devon Prep out of District XII, while the girls will play Scranton Prep out of District II. Both games are Saturday, with times and locations still yet to be determined.