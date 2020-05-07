Trinity will appeal to PIAA over basketball reclassification

Trinity Boys Basketball will move from Class 3A to Class 4A in the 2020-21 winter season, unless the school wins its PIAA appeal.

Every two years, the PIAA reevaluates school’s classifications based on three factors: number of students, success factor and number of transfer students on the team. For a combination of these reasons, PIAA believes Trinity will need to compete at the higher 4A classification.

According to a report, PIAA states Trinity basketball had 12 transfer students in the past two years, a fact Shamrocks Athletic Director Gary Bricker denies.

The crux of the appeal is that reclassification cannot be assessed uniformly across all teams. as the season was not completed.

According to the PIAA success factor, Trinity basketball would have six points as it made the finals in 2019-20, and was already qualified for the quarterfinals. However, since all teams did not finish the 2020 State Tournament, the total reclassification cannot be determined.