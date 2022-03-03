HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Trinity Girls Basketball’s 17th PIAA District III title was never in doubt during Thursday’s 46-30 victory over York Catholic. The Shamrocks won their fourth PIAA District III title in the last five years.

It all started with a 25-3 run by the Shamrocks to start the game, capped off by a Natalie Freed three pointer in the corner. She finished with a team-high 11 points.

The Rocks, who dressed 23 girls for the game, had nine girls score in the 16 point win.

The Fighting Irish kept fighting, however, with eight girls scoring in the effort. Both Mariah Shue and Drew Kile had a team-high 7 points in the loss.

Both teams move on to the PIAA State Class 3A Basketball Tournament.

It was Trinity’s 17th overall title in their 23rd appearance in the district finals.