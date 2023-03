POTTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Trinity girls basketball was looking to join the boys and four other Midstate teams in the PIAA basketball semifinals, but Scranton Prep stood in their way.

The Classics proved to be too tall of the task for the Shamrocks, as a strong first half guided Scranton Prep to a 59-26 win in the PIAA quarterfinals at Martz Hall in Pottsville, PA.