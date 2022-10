Hershey, P.A. (WHTM) — Two seed Hershey hosted seven seed ELCO in the District III 3A boys soccer quarterfinals Thursday night and the Trojans overcame some early adversity.

ELCO took an early 1-0 lead in the first few moments of the game, but the Trojans settled in and scored three straight goals, the go-ahead coming from Stefan Verbeek on a penalty kick, in a 3-1 win. The Trojans host Palmyra Monday at 6 p.m. in the district semifinals.