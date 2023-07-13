HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – In the middle of the busy Pennsylvania state capital, there is a piece of land that transports visitors away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Dust from the kicking of hooves swirls in the shadows of a summer sunset, neighs are heard echoing off the trees and the iconic smell of the countryside wafts in the air.

This is the home of the Twin Brooks Horse Show Association. This horse enthusiast haven was founded in 1952 with the sole purpose of providing a place for the youth of the Harrisburg area to have a horse-showing area to call home.

Judy Klinefelter started all of this when she was just 13 years old on her family farm, Twin Brooks Farm.

“Her whole reasoning for it was she wanted a place where her and her friends could go show, they could go practice, learn how to ride and that sort of thing,” said Rick Shiffler, president of Twin Brooks Horse Association.

They moved from their founding location, which was the site of the original Linglestown Fairgrounds, near Central Dauphin High School, to Linglestown Road in 1969. The name of the farm carried over to continue Klinefelter’s legacy. Klinefelter passed away on October 25, 2022, but her legacy of promoting horseback riding to young children remains alive with Twin Brooks.

Kids in the lead line classes are as young as two and three years old. Those who jump usually start around the age of eight or ten.

“You’ll see some kids that are pretty amazing,” Shiffler said. “The size of them going over jumps down there.”

Addisen Dommel is just one member of the next generations of horseback riders who started her journey at a young age. Dommel has been taking lessons since she was four years old, starting on her aunt’s farm. Now, Dommel competes and is a junior board member of Twin Brooks.

“I just love being with the horse and just the bond that you can get being with the horse,” said Dommel. “Riding the different horses that you can . . . get the chance to ride, it’s just really fun to explore your different options because they’re not all the same.”

Twin Brooks mainly serves the youth, but they offer classes and shows for everyone.

Currently, the shows that are the most popular are their Wednesday Night Schooling Shows. The shows offer a place for riders to get competition practice in a relaxed environment. The riders receive prizes, but it is not a high-stress situation.

“It’s nothing like a top-rated show as far as competition, Shiffler said. “Everybody gets along fine. I would say this one is a little bit more intense than what you would find at one of our ranch shows, which is just really laid-back. Everybody’s having fun.”

The community shows up for Twin Brooks events. Despite Harrisburg being a city, there is a strong collection of horseback riders and horse enthusiasts within Dauphin County.

“It’s a lot bigger than what most people would think,” Shiffler said. “There’s a lot of farms in the area, not huge. Probably the biggest you’re going to see is probably about 80 horses.”

Shiffler himself has what he calls “backyard horses.” Shiffler has five horses on his 12 acres and says that’s how many horse owners in the area operate.

At Wednesday night’s show, the fences were lined with spectators, proving that there is certainly a market in Harrisburg for the sport of horse showing.

Shiffler says most of the kids that compete are from local barns, but some of them bring their own horse from home. Shiffler’s own daughter and granddaughter have competed on the grounds. He truly believes in Klinefelter’s original mission of bringing horse showing and riding to young children.

“I say it’s the best thing you can get a child involved in. It teaches them a lot,” Shiffler said. “Not just about riding, life skills, responsibility you name it. Most kids I know of ever got involved in horses usually don’t have any problems anywhere else in life.”

The 10-plus acres of show grounds is thriving in an unlikely environment, giving children access to a unique sport that will impact their lives forever.

The next Wednesday Nigh Schooling Show is set for July 26.