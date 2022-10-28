HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Twin Valley girls soccer upset top-seeded Bishop McDevitt in the District lll Class 3A quarterfinals 2-1 in penalty kicks on Thursday night.

The Crusaders jumped out to an 1-0 lead late in the first half after Nia Bratcher netted a rebound off a corner kick. Senior midfielder Ada Souders recorded the assist. However moments later with about a minute left in the first half, the Raiders struck back to tie it 1-1 heading into the break.

Although the Crusaders held possession and had most of the scoring chances in the game, Twin Valley buckled down to keep it scoreless throughout the second half to force overtime. Neither team could find the back of the net in two OT periods and headed to penalty kicks.

With Twin Valley up 4-3, Bishop McDevitt senior Grace McMurray’s shot rocketed off the cross bar. With one goal separating Twin Valley from the district semifinals, the Raiders turned to senior goalie Leah Schlimme. She picked the high-right side and sent it past Bishop McDevitt keeper Serena Keller to propel 8th-seeded Twin Valley 5-3 in PK’s to knock off the Crusaders.

Twin Valley now visits Greencastle-Antrim (18-1-1) in the district semifinals Monday Oct. 31 at 7:00 p.m.