HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — From the opening draw control, it was obvious it was going to come down to the final possession.

Top seed Hershey and seven seed Twin Valley played a tough, defensive battle in the 2A girls lacrosse district championship at Hershey Thursday afternoon, but it was Anna Givens giving the Raiders a 7-6 win on a free position goal with just 50 seconds left in the game. Hailey and Hanna Russell helped Hershey take a second half lead, but Raiders held the ball late to set up their game-winning opportunity and capture the 2A district crown.

Both the Raiders and the Trojans now await seeding for next week’s PIAA state tournament.