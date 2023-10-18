MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association announced the 2022-2023 PIAA/NFHS Coaches of the Year today, with two coaches from Central Pennsylvania among the 24 honored.

Head Mechanicsburg field hockey coach Tonya Brown received the recognition. Brown led her Wildcats to the first team state championship in the school’s history last season. Mechanicsburg defeated Palmyra 1-0 in overtime to earn the 2022 PIAA 2A State Championship.

Brown’s Wildcats finished the season 21-4-1.

Brown was nominated for National Field Hockey Coach of the Year for her team’s performance and her guidance.

In 2021, Brown also led Mechanicsburg to the 2A semifinals.

Head boys varsity tennis coach Chris Wilson at Lancaster Country Day School was also honored.

Wilson led his Cougars to the District 3 2A Boys Tennis Championship last season where they downed Conrad Weiser at the Hershey Raquet Club in May to secure the title. It was the program’s third title in six years.