HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg natives Mark Jeszenka and Gary Carpenter have been devout Philadelphia Eagles fans since the Colts moved to Indianapolis in 1983 and both have created shrines to the Eagles in their homes.

“Going back to probably ‘99, 2000 when it started with just a 19-inch old school TV and a recliner,” said Carpenter. “Through the years it developed, you know as you get older and get a little bit more refined.”

Carpenter started his fan cave in his third-floor attic to give his wife space away from him and his friends on gameday and Jeszenka began curating his collection when he moved back into his childhood home after his mother passed. Jeszenka began covering his walls, and now ceiling, with Eagles paraphernalia.

Jeszenka spends most game days at Carpenter’s house together with a couple of other friends, Jeszenka’s son and now Carpenter’s wife, who has been converted into a die-hard Eagles fan, watching the game in the Eagles cave.

“I watch games (in my cave) occasionally, but I prefer to watch them at (Carpenter’s) house because here I just watch them alone and I’d rather be with the fellas,” said Jeszenka. “I’ve been going over there for years and years. In fact, my son’s been going over there since he was like 10. We have a lot of good memories over there at his nest.”

The duo has a couple of traditions for game days in the fan cave. They do shots if the Eagles are ahead at the end of a quarter and they used to hots a live pregame show on Twitter ahead of the games.

Jeszenka’s fan cave started with collecting signed 8×10 photos and has since transitioned to collecting and displaying signed sports cards because he ran out of room. Jeszenka has evolved to collect what he and Carpenter call “oddball” items – the pieces that you won’t find at your local sports memorabilia store.

One of the items Jeszenka treasures is an axe handle he got signed by Jeremiah Trotter who was nicknamed “The Axe Man”.

“I like oddball stuff,” Jeszenka said. “It might not be worth a lot to people, but to me it’s cool.”

Jeszenka’s cave also features an authentic replica of the 2017 Super Bowl trophy, a collection of Championship rings, a football autographed by Reggie White and Jermoe Brown, a helmet signed by the duo as well as some of their teammates, a picture of Steve Van Buren in the snow from the 1948 Championship game and autographs from all of the players with retired numbers.

Just to name a couple of the treasures on display in Jeszenka’s Eagles paradise.

Mark Jeszenka’s Eagles fan cave







Mark and Gary celebrating Super Bowl LII

Mark and Gary celebrating Super Bowl LII























Carpenter started his fan cave by trying to collect anything related to the Eagles. 10 years ago he started becoming more selective and now focuses on autographed items. Carpenter’s main items include signed mini helmets, 8x10s and 16x20s, but he too has some unique items.

“I have a People Magazine with Lady Diana, or Princess Diana at the time, wearing an Eagles jacket in Philadelphia,” Carpenter said. “It’s not worth a whole lot, but it’s a good conversation piece.”

Carpenter also has a check from 1938 signed by the owner of the Eagles at the time, Bert Bell, written out to a player. Carpenter recently added an electronic-etched autograph picture of Jason Kelce with the Philly Phanatic that is signed by both Kelce and the mascot.

“Not that the Philly Phanatic can sign something, but somehow he did,” Carpenter said. “I always laugh about that.”

Carpenter and Jeszenka get their items from various sources including in-person, eBay and Amazon. They both used to frequent card shows such as the ones at the Farm Show and the mall, but those events are no longer held.

Carpenter follows dealers in Philly and attends their shows and his wife helps him out by finding ‘diamonds in the rough’ at yard sales.

“Some of the stuff I have up and people are like ‘oh my gosh, where’d you get that?’ and my wife will chime in ‘I got it for like $5’ and it might be worth $50 or $75,” Carpenter said.

As for their most recent additions, Jeszenka found a couple of cards this week. Jeszenka added a Tom Brookshier card and a Carlos Emmons card where he is wearing an Eagles jersey.

“I’ve never seen one before in an Eagle uniform because he was a Steeler and he was one of my favorite players,” Jeszenka said.

Carpenter celebrated his birthday the day before his interview with abc27 and received the newest piece for his fan cave from his daughter – an item that holds a lot of significance to him and Jeszenka: a snowglobe.

In the late ’80s and early ’90s Bleacher Bumbs sold small Eagles snowglobes. Both Carpenter and Jeszenka own one of these snowglobes, but both of their original ones are in rough shape because of a superstition they share. They even took their globes to games together in case any magic was needed.

“If you shake it something good will happen,” Carpenter said. “But you only get one shake a game.”

Carpenter’s daughter gifted him a new snowglobe because most of the water in his original is gone and a lot of the stuff inside is broken.

“My daughter was tired of seeing that thing put out every Christmas so she went and bought a nice one,” Carpenter said.

Both of these dedicated Eagles fans have adopted their Eagles fandom as a way of life. Jeszenka even has over 30 Eagles tatoos. They have remained loyal to the Eagles for all of these years not just because they love when the Eagles win, but because of the connections that come out of it, such as their friendship.

“It’s really not so much what the Eagles do, it’s just being able to have your friends over to the house or going with our friends to a game and having that gameday experience,” Carpenter said.