HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — There were 260 wrestlers who made it to the Giant Center for the PIAA State AA Wrestling Championships. In the end, two Midstate wrestlers have won gold in AA.

Both Northern Lebanon’s Aaron Seidel and Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell won their respective weight classes to take home the PIAA state championship titles.

106 weight class

In the opening 106 weight class, Northern Lebanon freshman Seidel made history with his championship win. He becomes only the second wrestler from Lebanon County to win states; the first was Northern Lebanon’s Jim Collins in 2001.

1 Aaron Seidel (N. Lebanon)

2 Louie Gill (Hickory)

3 Ayden Smith (Notre Dame GP)

4 Cole Hubert (Saucon Valley)

5 Parker Sentipal (Burgettstown)

6 Carter Beck (Saegertown)

7 Major Lewis (Trinity)

8 Elijah Brosius (Cranberry)

113 weight class

West Perry senior Deven Jackson took home fourth in his final trip to the Giant Center. The senior’s remarkable career ended with a 7-2 loss to Faith Christian’s Gauge Botero.

1 Gavin Bradley (Athens)

2 Branden Wentzel (Montoursville)

3 Gauge Botero (Faith Christian)

4 Deven Jackson (West Perry)

5 Lucas Fye (Bald Eagle Area)

6 Landon Bainey (West Branch)

7 Hunter Robison (Saegertown)

8 Jack Kazalas (Quaker Val)

120 weight class

1 Jaden Pepe (Wyoming Area)

2 Brock Weiss (Jersey Shore)

3 Coen Bainey (Bald Eagle Area)

4 Cooper Hornack (Burrell)

5 Chris Vargo (Bentworth)

6 Hunter Gould (Conneaut Area)

7 Cole Householder (Brookville)

8 Logan Richey (Quaker Valley)

126 weight class

1 Scott Johnson (Muncy)

2 Mark Palmer (Brockway)

3 Kaden Milheim (Warrior Run)

4 JoJo Przybycien (Fort LeBoeuf)

5 Dylan Granahan (Benton)

6 Charlie Robson (Conwell-Egan)

7 Eli Bounds (Boiling Springs)

8 Gaven Suica (Burgettstown)

132 weight class

1 Brandan Chletsos (Notre Dame GP)

2 Owen Reinsel (Brookville)

3 Conner Heckman (Midd-West)

4 Mason Barvitskie (Southern Columbia)

5 Calan Bollman (Chestnut Ridge)

6 Max Stein (Faith Christian)

7 Jack Martinec (Cochranton)

8 Kyle McCollum (Beth Center)

138 weight class

1 Ryan Crookham (Saucon Valley)

2 Connor Pierce (Harbor Creek)

3 Anthony Evanitsky (Wyoming Area)

4 Cade Wirnsberger (Meadowbrook)

5 Connor Saylor (Hickory)

6 Ambrose Boni (Central Valley)

7 Cameron Milheim (Warrior Run)

8 Easton Toth (Forest Hills)

148 weight class

1 Conner Harer (Montgomery)

2 Eric Alderfer (Faith Christian)

3 Kaiden Wagner (Lewisburg)

4 Carter Gill (Hickory)

5 Evan Maag (Notre Dame GP)

6 Ty Watson (Penns Valley)

7 Trevor Weyandt (Chestnut Ridge)

8 Cael Markle (Saucon Valley)

152 weight class

In 152 action, Bishop McDevitt’s Andrew Christie made the finals, but fell at 1:45 to Forest hill’s Jackson Arrington, now three-time-defending champ.

Sticking in the weight class, Boiling Springs Michael Duggan took down Wyoming Area’s Cooper Price 2-0 to capture third.

1 Jackson Arrington (Forest Hills

2 Andrew Christie (Bishop McDevitt)

3 Michael Duggan (Boiling Springs)

4 Cooper Price (Wyoming Area)

5 Devon Deem (Montgomery)

6 Justin Richey (Quaker Valley)

7 Hunter Hohman (Grove City)

8 Tyler Berish (Beth Center)

160 weight class

Newport’s Ganon Smith comes away with third place in the 160 weight class after a 3-2 decision over Zeke Dubler from Glendale.

1 Holden Garcia (Notre Dame GP)

2 Grant Mackay (Laurel)

3 Ganon Smith (Newport)

4 Zeke Dubler (Glendale)

5 Robert Schneider (Lackawanna Trail)

6 Aiden Zimmerman (Johnsonburg)

7 Bryant Green (Towanda)

8 Christian Hirak (Derry)

172 weight class

1 Rune Lawrence (Frazier)

2 Jake Jones (Saucon Valley)

3 Nolan Lear (Benton)

4 Suds Dubler (Glendale)

5 Garrett Garcia (Southern Columbia)

6 Riley Parker (Canton)

7 Garrett Tettemer (Notre Dame GP)

8 Caleb Close (Bald Eagle Area)

189 weight class

1 Isaac Cory (Montoursville)

2 Cole Karpinski (Greenville)

3 Hadyn Packer (Jersey Shore)

4 Patrick Cutchember (Quaker Valley)

5 Landon Caldwell (Saegertown)

6 Seth Stewart (Brockway)

7 Jacob Scheib (Tri Valley)

8 Ty Csencsits (Saucon Valley)

215 weight class

Coming into the championship match, Mount Pleasant’s Dayton Pitzer pinned every opponent in the first round. West Perry’s Brad Morrison also fell in the first round at 1:07 to finish in second.

1 Dayton Pitzer (Mt. Pleasant)

2 Brad Morrison (West Perry)

3 Nick Woodruff (Wyalusing)

4 Abe Keep (Girard)

5 Hayden Linkerhof (Corry)

6 Bryce Rafferty (Brookville)

7 Cael Black (Eisenhower)

8 Dante Mahaffey (Saucon Valley)

285 weight class

Finally in the 285 weight class, Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell pinned every opponent leading into the championship. Coming up against Muncy’s Austin Johnson, the junior Crusader won by 5-0 decision, avenging his runner up performance from last season.

1 Riley Robell (Bishop McDevitt)

2 Austin Johnson (Muncy)

3 Emmanuel Ulrich (Mifflinburg)

4 Kade Sottolano (Williamson)

5 Leo Muzika (Faith Christian)

6 Josh Perrine (Saegertown)

7 Xavier Reyda (Corry)

8 Charles Sheppard (Hamburg)

The AAA PIAA State Championships are Saturday, March 12 at 7 p.m. inside the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa.