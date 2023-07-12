Penn State’s Jay Harry plays during an NCAA baseball game on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

SEATTLE, Wash. (WHTM) – The Penn State baseball program had two players selected in the 2023 MLB Draft, marking the ninth time the Lions had multiple draft picks in the top 20 rounds in the same year.

Jay Harry, a junior shortstop, was selected by the Minnesota Twins 177th overall in the sixth round on Monday. Harry was the first collegiate baseball player chosen from a Pennsylvania school and the 10th representing the Big Ten.

Harry marks the 16th Top-10 pick in the Nittany Lions history. Penn State has had a Top-10 round draft pick in four out of the five last drafts.

The New Jersey native has played in 146 games with Penn State with 145 starts. Harry has been the primary shortstop since joining the program batting .304 with 269 hits in his career with 33 doubles, three triples, six home runs, 37 RBI, and 47 runs. Harry has made 402 career assists.

This past season, Harry batted .299 with a .463 slugging percentage. Harry led the team with 60 hits, tied for the lead with 13 doubles, and was named to the Brooks Wallace Award watch list. Harry averaged a strikeout every 9.6 at-bats, good for the third-toughest player to strikeout in the Big Ten.

In 2022, put up a big six-hit performance against Michigan State on May 9, tying a Big Ten Record.

The agribusiness management major was an Academic All-Big Ten in 2022 and 2023.

Danial Ouderkirk, a graduate student pitcher with the Nittany Lions, was chosen by the Seattle Mariners 547th overall in the 18th round on Tuesday. Ouderkirk is the 47th pitcher chosen in Penn State history.

The Virginia native appeared in 12 games with 10 starts during his graduate season with Penn State. Ouderkirk is the first Lion pitcher, since at least 2004, to post 10+ strikeouts in three consecutive starts.

Ouderkirk is pursuing a grad certificate in organizational development and change.

Harry and Ouderkirk are the 78th and 79th overall players selected from Penn State in the MLB Draft.