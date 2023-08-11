STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State’s running back Nicholas Singleton and offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu were both chosen for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award watch list on Friday.

The award is the fourth-oldest honor in college football, dating back to 1967 when O.J. Simpson took the first award.

The last player from the Nittany Lions to win the award was Larry Johnson in 2002.

Singleton is now the Nittany Lion on the most preseason watch lists as he is tabbed on a total of four including the Doak Walker Award, Maxwell Award and the Paul Hornung Award watch list.

Singleton led Penn State last season with 1,061 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns, setting a Nittany Lion rushing touchdown record and becoming just the third Penn State freshman to have over 1,000 rushing yards.

For his performance, Singleton received Freshman All-American honors from FWAA, ESPN.com, On3 and 247Sports. The Shillington, Pennsylvania native was also tabbed the Big Ten Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is Fashanu’s second watch list for the 2023-24 season. The junior was also tabbed for the Outland Trophy watch list.

Fashanu was voted to be a team captain for 2023 and received the Nittany Lions Dick Maginnis Memorial Award for being the most outstanding offending lineman.

Last season, the Waldorf, Maryland native helped Penn State reach over 400 total yards in five of the games he started in 2022, the top being 482 against Ohio State.

The 10 semifinalists for the award will be revealed in mid-November with the winner of the award being announced on Dec. 7 at The Home Depot College Football Awards.