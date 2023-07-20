LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WHTM) – Forward Tessa Janecke and defenseman Lyndie Lobdell were chosen to take part in the 2023 USA Hockey Women’s National Festival on from August 7 to 13 in Lake Placid, New York.

The festival serves as part of the evaluation process for the rosters for the 2023-24 U.S. women’s National Team, the U18 and the Collegiate Women’s Select Team.

Lobdell and Janecke will participate with 76 other athletes at the festival.

This will be Lobdell’s second time playing with USA Hockey. The Aurora, Illinois native played on the gold medal roster of the U18 USA team at the IIHF U18 World Championships.

Lobdell helped lead Penn State to their College Hockey America championship this season, skating in 38 games and scoring two goals with 14 assists. Lobdell led the team in blocked shots for the 2022-23 season with 70 for the year.

In her junior year, Lobdell was named to the All-CHA Second Team and crowned the CHA Defensive Player of the Week twice. In her freshman season, she made the CHA All-Rookie team following her performance of leading Penn State defenders with 13 assists and 14 points.

Lobdell’s teammate Janecke just wrapped up her freshman season with Penn State where she skated in 38 games, posting 22 goals and 25 assists. Janecke earned USCHO Co-Rookie of the Year, was named to the All-USCHA Rookie team, was named to the United States National Team for the December Rivalry Series games, was named the HCA Rookie of the Year and earned the CHA Rookie of the Year honor.

The Orangeville, Illinois native was selected to the Team USA for the Women’s World Championship and won a gold medal with the U.S. Women’s Hockey Team.

The action will begin for Lobdell and Janecke in 18 days.