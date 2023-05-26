PUEBLO, Col. (WHTM) – Shippensburg’s Josh Herbster and Sara McKean both had success in their events at the 2023 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

Herbster earned All-America First Team honors in the hammer throw competition on Thursday and placed seventh in his NCAA championships debut. Herbster’s first throw was his best, reaching 204 feet and two inches (62.23 meters) and tying the school record set by Caleb Bartlett in 2017.

The performance set a new personal record by one foot and one inch for Herbster.

The biology major is just the second Raider to get First Team All-Americans in the hammer in the school’s history. It is a strong ending to Herbster’s career, who ends as a three-time PSAC Champion in the hammer and a 12-time PSAC Championships place-winner overall.

McKean achieved All-America Second Team honors in the long jump, placing ninth with 19 feet and 11 inches (6.07 meters). The top jump came in McKean’s second attempt and is only one and a half inches from her personal best.

Earlier this season, McKean competed at the indoor nationals, but Thursday’s showing is the first NCAA All-American honor for the sophomore making her NCAA Outdoor championships debut at the contest.

This wraps up a winning season for McKean, who took home top place in the long jump at the PSAC Indoor Championship and the outdoor championship. McKean was also a part of the PSAC record-setting 4×100-meter relay.

Shippensburg’s time at the competition isn’t over yet, as sophomore Leah Graybill will compete in the prelims of the 200 meters Friday night and junior Pat Maloney will compete in the discus.