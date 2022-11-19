MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — No team in Pennsylvania could take down Boiling Springs as the Bubblers capped of a 26-0 season by defeating Wyoming Area 1-0 in the Class 1A state championship game on Saturday.

Scoreless for the entire game, the Bubblers broke through late in the fourth quarter when senior Reagan Eickhoff netted the go-ahead goal. A moment she will never forget… once it sinks in.

“I don’t even think the district championship has hit yet,” Eickhoff joked after winning the state crown. “Everybody says, let’s win districts, let’s win states.’ But it doesn’t get to happen to everybody. So we are extremely blessed to have that happen to us.”

They also say defense wins championships and none were better than the Bubblers. Boiling Springs allowed only four goals the entire season and none in the state championship tournament.

But you don’t rattle off 26-straight wins without extreme dedication. And the Bubblers knew they had something special before the season even started.

“As soon as I saw everybody showing up at summer workouts and as soon as I saw everybody putting in the work in the offseason, when other teams weren’t necessarily showing up and doing what we were doing, I knew that this was going to be a special season. This was going to be a special team,” said Boiling Springs senior goal Eva Hancock.

A district title, a state championship, and an undefeated season – the only team in PA to do that this year – the Bubblers left a perfect mark in their school’s history.