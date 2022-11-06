HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s been a long time coming, but Boiling Springs field hockey are finally district champions.

The Bubblers, who are now 22-0, defeated Oley Valley in the District lll Class 1A final 3-1 to claim the the title.

“I’ve never felt something like this before,” said Boiling Springs senior goalie Eva Hancock. “We have never had the opportunity to really shine like this. I’m so excited we had the opportunity to come in today because everybody says that we’ve only made it to districts because we play easy teams. And that’s just not the case. And I’m so glad that we finally had the opportunity to shine and tell everybody that we are here to win.”

Boiling Springs jumped out of the gate, Reese Hays scored 22 seconds into the game. Oley Valley evened things up before halftime. But the Bubbles buckled down, adding two more goals by Genna Bush and Lexi Hanlin.

Next stop for the Bubblers, proving themselves once again at the state tournament.