ELLIOTTSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — West Perry is one win away from a perfect regular season record after the Mustangs took down Camp Hill 42-20 on Thursday night to move to 9-0 on the year.

Senior Night for West Perry was dominated by senior running back Trent Herrera who had three rushing touchdowns in the first half. Mustangs quarterback Marcus Quaker added two rushing scores myself along with one passing touchdown.

West Perry has only had one other perfect season when the Mustangs went 10-0. They will look to repeat history next week in the biggest matchup of the season when they square off against Steel-High next Saturday for the Mid Penn Capital title.