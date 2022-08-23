CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WHTM) — Upper Allen 8U baseball won the Cal Ripken World Series on Monday.

The team beat Chelmsford, Ma. 10-0 in five innings to capture the title of 2022 Champions. Upper Allen had seven hits in the win and scored five runs in the fifth inning to end the game early.

A dominant tournament from the start, Upper Allen outscored opponents 78-17.

Upper Allen was led by manager Michael Bonini, and coaches Dustyn Solomon, Luke Varner and Jack Oyler.

The 8-year-old players on the roster are Cole Arva, Tyson Aton, Logan Fabiano, Johnny Oyler, Jackson Kuntz, Parker Lantzy, Dante Bonini, Andrew Cowan, Alex Varner, Connor Saccente, Holden Shirley, Jax Solomon.