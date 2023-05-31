ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon Valley College played host to the District III 3A softball championship Tuesday afternoon featuring No. 4 Upper Dauphin (18-4) and No. 3 Susquenita (19-3).

The Blackhawks struck first with a sacrifice fly from Ryleigh Printz to give Susquenita a 1-0 lead. From there it was all Trojans, as Upper Dauphin rattled off seven straight runs for a 7-1 3A district championship win.

Now Upper Dauphin and Susquenita await their seeding in the PIAA state tournament starting next week.