CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Upper Dauphin continued their strong season after taking down Camp Hill on the road in the Lions Senior Night game 50-43 on Wednesday.

The Trojans came out firing, jumping out to a 12-0 lead and an 18-4 cushion after the first quarter. However Camp Hill battled back to cut the lead to single digits and kept it close the rest of the way.

Upper Dauphin now stands at 17-3 on the season while Camp Hill falls to 5-15 overall.