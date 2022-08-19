Lancaster, P.A. (WHTM) — The USA Women’s Wrestling team was in Lancaster Thursday gearing up for the 2022 World Championships in Serbia with a simulated meet at The Barn.

The wrestling gym in Lancaster accommodated the USA women’s team and allowed young wrestlers to come check out the best of the best. This comes as there’s been as big a push as ever to sanction girls wrestling as a high school sport. Two time gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock let everyone know she wants to see Pennsylvania get it done.

“Look at all the generous people out here helping,” two time gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock said. “We’ve had multiple Olympic champions here, multiple world champions here, and it just showcases what women can do.”

“I think it’s only a catalyst to show this whole entire state that you should get on board, let this happen,” Mensah-Stock said.

“It just shows people that hey, women are here, they are ready, they are in your state, just put us on the map,” Mensah Stock said. “Sanction it. Let’s go. Sanction it!”

The PIAA is looking for 100 schools to join the fold in order to sanction the sport. They have roughly 50-60 committed as of now.