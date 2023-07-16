LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — We’re still nearly a year away from the U.S. Women’s Open returning to Lancaster Country Club, but that doesn’t mean Lancaster can’t get excited about it.

The USGA held an event at Penn Square in downtown Lancaster Saturday afternoon to present the Open Championship trophy and get golf fans excited for the return of this major event.

U.S. Open chairman Jerry Hostetter and managing director Dennis Baggett spoke and they even had a local band perform as fans were able to take a picture with the trophy.

“It’s not a small town, but it has the mentality that we’re going to prove everybody wrong,” Baggett said. “And I feel like when we came here last year it was the community coming to show ‘hey, we can do big things here,’ and it was evidenced by the crowds that came out and showed up for this.”

“I think when we bring a big international championship to a town like this, they want to come out and support it, it’s a big deal,” Baggett said. “It’s a big deal for us to be here, at a place like Lancaster Country Club, and I think it’s a big deal for the community to have all their eyes on a place like this.”

“It has a great golf course, but to me, I’ve been a Lancastrian my whole life,” Hostetter said. “I say if you put it in Lancaster, they’ll own it.”

“It’s their community and if they own a project, own a sporting event or some kind of music event, it doesn’t matter, they show up, they always show up and that’s what I think Lancaster does,” Hostetter said.

“They own it, it’s our Super Bowl, it’s our Olympics, it’s our great event to watch the international best players play and I think that’s why,” Hostetter said. “Lancaster’s that type of city, community the way we are.”

The U.S. Women’s Open will be at Lancaster Country Club from May 30 – June 2, 2024.