AUCKLAND, New Zealand – The USWNT, with its mixture of returning veterans and fresh faces, will be looking for their third World Cup crown in a row in this year’s competition.

Veteran star Alex Morgan will lead the United States, as the team will be missing its captain and instrumental defender Becky Sauerbrunn. Younger players such as Emily Fox will be bringing new life to the team and helping fill in gaps.

Should the women win, this will be America’s fifth total World Cup crown.

The Cup will be split between Australia and New Zealand and the schedule is as follows:

Group E match vs. Vietnam – July 21, 9 p.m. ET

Group E match vs. Netherlands – July 26, 9 p.m. ET

Group E match vs. Portugal – Aug. 1, 3 a.m. ET

*If the USWNT wins Group E, they will take on the runner-up of Group G | Aug. 5, 10 p.m. ET

*If the USWNT is the runner-up in Group E, they will face the winner of Group G | Aug. 6, 5 a.m. ET.

Quarterfinals will be held either on Aug. 10 or Aug. 11. The semifinals will be Aug. 15 and Aug. 16. The final will be held in Sydney, Australia on Aug. 20 at 6 a.m. ET.

There are no women competing from Pennsylvania, but goalkeeper Casey Murphy is from Bridgewater, New Jersey. The Rutgers alum has had 14 appearances with 10 clean sheets. Murphy made her debut in a shutout victory over Australia on Nov. 27, 2021.

Murphy, the tallest goalkeeper in USWNT history at 6-foot-1, plays for the North Carolina Courage.