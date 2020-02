HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey Bears Kale Kessy was knocked unconscious in a fight in the second period of Tuesday’s game against the Charlotte Checkers.

He was quickly taken off the ice on a stretcher and to a local hospital. A CT scan came back positive, and he is being held overnight as a precaution.

The Bears won against the Checkers, 6-1. Joe Snively scored his third hat trick of his career and chipped in an assist.