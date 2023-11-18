MECHANICSBURG, P.a. (WHTM) — Palmyra knows a thing or two about the state championship game.

The Cougars have been to the field hockey title game nine times in all and have come away with three of them, but getting redemption in 2023 after falling to Mechanicsburg in 2022’s title game was the number one goal for Palmyra.

Villa Maria spoiled that party with three second half goals. The Cougars struck first, with Hadley Hoffsmith finding the back of the net in the first half, but the Hurricanes took control after halftime and didn’t look back in a 3-1 win.

The Cougars have been a field hockey power in the 21st century, capturing three titles in ten appearances dating back to their first title game win in 2005.