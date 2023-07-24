(WHTM)– Major League Baseball stadiums have some of the best atmospheres in all of sports, and that can even include the MLB’s Partner Leagues ballparks.
A vote that is being held by Ballpark Digest wants to know, which MLB Partner League ballpark, which covers the Frontier League, American Association, Atlantic League and Pioneer League, is your favorite one.
The competition was held in 2022 and the winner was a Midstate ballpark. Clipper Magazine Stadium, the home of the Lancaster Barnstormers, got the most votes.
To vote, all you have to do is choose which stadium you think is better and then wait for the timer to count down to zero.
There are a total of 49 baseball stadiums under the MLB Partner League ballpark but only the top 32 teams from last year’s vote made the one this year. Below is the list of them:
- Clipper Magazine Stadium (Lancaster Barnstormers; AtL)
- Franklin Field (Milwaukee Milkmen; AA)
- WBC Park (Lake County Dockhounds; AA)
- GoMart Ballpark (Charleston Dirty Birds; AtL)
- UCHealth Park (Rocky Mountain Vibes; PL)
- Legends Field (Kansas City Monarchs; AA)
- The Depot at Cleburne (Cleburne Railroaders; AA)
- Truist Point (High Point Rockers; AtL)
- CaroMont Health Park (Gastonia Honey Hunters; AtL)
- Regency Furniture Stadium (Southern Maryland Blue Crabs; AtL)
- Ottawa Stadium (Ottawa Titans; FL)
- WellSpan Park (York Revolution; AtL)
- Thomas More Stadium (Florence Y’alls; FL)
- Lindquist Field (Ogden Raptors; PL)
- Wild Things Park (Washington Wild Things; FL)
- Jimmy John’s Field (Birmingham-Bloomfield Beavers/Utica Unicorns/Eastside Diamond Hoppers/Westside Woolly Mammoths; USPBL)
- Counter Clocks Field (Lexington Counter Clocks; AtL)
- Hinchliffe Stadium (New Jersey Jackals; FL)
- Clover Stadium (New York Boulders; FL)
- Haymarket Park (Lincoln Saltdogs; AA)
- Glacier Bank Park (Glacier Range Riders; PL)
- U.S. Steel Yard (Gary SouthShore RailCats; AA)
- Impact Field (Chicago Dogs; AA)
- Northwestern Medicine Field (Kane County Cougars; AA)
- Suplizio Field (Grand Junction Jackalopes; PL)
- Grizzlies Ballpark (Gateway Grizzlies; FL)
- Bosse Field (Evansville Otters; FL)
- Shaw Park (Winnipeg Goldeyes; AA)
- Dehler Park (Billings Mustangs; PL)
- Ogren Park at Allegiance Field (Missoula PaddleHeads; PL)
- SIUH Community Park (Staten Island FerryHawks; AtL)
- Newman Outdoor Field (Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks; AA)