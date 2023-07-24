(WHTM)– Major League Baseball stadiums have some of the best atmospheres in all of sports, and that can even include the MLB’s Partner Leagues ballparks.

A vote that is being held by Ballpark Digest wants to know, which MLB Partner League ballpark, which covers the Frontier League, American Association, Atlantic League and Pioneer League, is your favorite one.

The competition was held in 2022 and the winner was a Midstate ballpark. Clipper Magazine Stadium, the home of the Lancaster Barnstormers, got the most votes.

To vote, all you have to do is choose which stadium you think is better and then wait for the timer to count down to zero.

There are a total of 49 baseball stadiums under the MLB Partner League ballpark but only the top 32 teams from last year’s vote made the one this year. Below is the list of them: