LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA District III Class 6A boys basketball quarterfinals are complete, four teams moving on to the semifinals next week.
Warwick upset second-seeded Cumberland Valley on the road 58-51 in overtime to advance to the Class 6A District semifinals. Central Dauphin dominated Chambersburg in front of a packed gym Friday night 57-41 to advance.
Full Class 6A Boys Quarterfinals results
1 Reading (23-3) defeats 9 Wilson (15-9) 68-45
5 Cedar Cliff (21-4) defeats 4 Hempfield (19-6) 42-40
7 Warwick (19-5) defeats 2 Cumberland Valley (18-6) 58-51 in overtime
3 Central Dauphin (16-4) defeats 6 Chambersburg (17-6) 57-41
Now, Central Dauphin will host seventh-seeded Warwick on Tuesday in the Class 6A semifinals. Cedar Cliff will travel to Reading in the other semifinals.
Both games are on Tuesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. The District III Class 6A Boys Basketball Championship will be Saturday, March 5 at 7:45 p.m. at the Giant Center.