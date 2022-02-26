LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA District III Class 6A boys basketball quarterfinals are complete, four teams moving on to the semifinals next week.

Warwick upset second-seeded Cumberland Valley on the road 58-51 in overtime to advance to the Class 6A District semifinals. Central Dauphin dominated Chambersburg in front of a packed gym Friday night 57-41 to advance.

Full Class 6A Boys Quarterfinals results

1 Reading (23-3) defeats 9 Wilson (15-9) 68-45

5 Cedar Cliff (21-4) defeats 4 Hempfield (19-6) 42-40

7 Warwick (19-5) defeats 2 Cumberland Valley (18-6) 58-51 in overtime

3 Central Dauphin (16-4) defeats 6 Chambersburg (17-6) 57-41

Now, Central Dauphin will host seventh-seeded Warwick on Tuesday in the Class 6A semifinals. Cedar Cliff will travel to Reading in the other semifinals.

Both games are on Tuesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. The District III Class 6A Boys Basketball Championship will be Saturday, March 5 at 7:45 p.m. at the Giant Center.