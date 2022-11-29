Lititz, P.A. (WHTM) — High school hoops is right around the corner, and for a team like Warwick who made a deep district run and state appearance, they can’t wait to get started.

The Warriors as a seven seed got to the 6A District III Championship before losing to Reading, then advanced to the second round of the state tournament. What’s interesting about this group is they have no returning seniors. Head coach Chris Christensen and his guys aren’t fretting about a senior leading the pack.

“We’ve had some guys that are juniors that have had lots of experience on some pretty big stages and a sophomore too so we’re not too worried about it at all,” Christensen said.

“We have players from last year coming up,” junior forward Trevor Evans said. “We have experience from those games in our district run so we have experience in big games and we have young players that know what to do and we’re experienced enough.”

The Warriors open the season Tuesday at home against Cocalico.