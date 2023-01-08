RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Red Lion hosted The War of the Rose Saturday, featuring great boys basketball matchups between York-Adams and Lancaster-Lebanon schools, and Warwick vs. West York went down to the wire.

With Trevor Evans leading the way for the Warriors and David McGladrie for the Bulldogs, these two traded buckets for the entire first half, leading to a 23-21 Warwick edge at the break.

There wasn’t much breathing room for either team from there, as Warwick outlasted West York 61-59 in overtime.