It’s only fitting that a game between two rivals goes into extra innings. It’s even more fitting to have it end in dramatic fashion.

Warwick and Manheim Township were in a scoreless deadlock through seven innings in the Class 6A District lll championship game, until Matt Seibert stepped up to the plate.

With a runner on first in the bottom of the 8th inning, the senior roped a double down the right field line, scoring Aaron Hess from first and walking-off the district championship by a final of 1-0.

“I was just hoping for a hit, not even a walk-off, just a hit,” said Seibert. “I knew the guys behind us are going to drive us in no matter what. So (I was) just trying to get on base.”

It’s déjà vu for Seibert, who also had a walk-off RBI double to score Hess in the 8th inning against Cumberland Valley in the tournament’s semifinal game.

“He was the right guy in the right situation,” said Warwick head coach Bill Weismandel. “He obviously had a big game the other night in the semifinals with a two-run homer to tie it in the bottom of the 7th and then a walk-off double in the bottom of the 8th. So there’s no way you’re not expecting him to put a good at bat together. And he was able to do it.”

Being at the bottom of a dogpile is starting to become normal for Seibert.

“Being the man is great, but having all the teammates just coming, supporting you. It’s sometimes hard to breathe down when you’re underneath there, but it’s just fun being with the guys.

Seibert also put together and amazing outing on the mound, throwing eight scoreless inning, allowing just four hits and striking out seven batters.

The win mark Warwick’s first district title since 2008. The Warriors now head to their second consecutive state tournament.