LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — For the third straight time, Warwick advances in the 2022 playoffs off a walk-off win. The Warriors advanced to the PIAA State Class 6A Baseball quarterfinals from the 8-7 win over Hatboro Horsham in the first round on Monday, June 6.

The Warriors built a 3-2 lead headed into the seventh inning, thanks in part to Matt Williams strength at the plate (solo HR, RBI single). But the final inning changed everything.

First, Hatboro got its first lead of the game thanks to a two-run home run from Logan Fischer. The Hatters would score five runs in the final inning, and lead 7-3 headed into the bottom of the seventh.

From there, the Warriors never quit scoring five runs of their own. The final three-run HR from Nick Slogik walked off the Hatters, and sent Warwick to the PIAA Quarterfinals.

The Warriors won in the PIAA District III semifinals and championship games on walkoff hits, and are no stranger to the big moment.

Warwick’s seniors graduated on Monday night after the early afternoon thriller, and now the seniors will extend their high school careers in the quarterfinals. The Warriors will face Upper St. Clair on Thursday, June 9.