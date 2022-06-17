STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Warwick baseball capped off a magical run through the playoffs with the PIAA Class 6A State Baseball Championship, 6-4 over Liberty. It is the Warriors first title in baseball program history.

Behind impressive pitching from senior Matt Seibert, the Warriors held Liberty scoreless until a lengthy, two-hour rain delay. From there, Warwick allowed four runs and the bats went cold.

But in the end, Warwick held on to win the Class 6A State Championship at Penn State’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Thursday, June 16.

Coach Bill Weismandel told his team ahead of the game they would need to play clean and a more complete game if they wanted to win their first-ever title.

Before this season, Warwick hadn’t won a state playoff game, let alone made it to this stage. The Warriors finish the season 23-2 as District III Class 6A Champions and State Champions.