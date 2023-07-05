HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Washington Capitals, the Hershey Bears National Hockey League affiliate, announced the signing of defenseman Chase Priskie to a one-year, two-way contract on Wednesday.

Priskie was acquired by the Anaheim Ducks on March 3 and split his time with the Rochester Americans and San Diego Gulls last season. With the Americans he posted 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 58 games. With the Gulls the Pembrooke Pines, Florida native played 16 games earning 13 points (7 goals, 6 assists).

Priskie set AHL career highs for goals and games in a single season during his fourth professional outing.

The 6’0″, 180-pound defenseman was drafted by the Washington Capitals in the sixth round, 177th overall, in the 2016 draft. This will be the first time Priskie has played within his original organization.

Priskie played for Quinnipiac University for four years from 2015-19, accumulating 116 total points (39 goals, 77 assists). Priskie was the team’s captain in his junior and season seasons. The Bobcat was named to the ECAC First All-Star Team and was a Hobey Baker Award, the most prestigious award in college hockey, finalist in 2018-19.

Priskie has played in 184 AHL games with San Diego, Rochester, the Charlotte Checkets, the Syracuse Church and Springfield Thunderbirds where he has garnered 95 points (30 goals, 65 assists).

The 27-year-old played four games in the NHL with the Florida Panthers in the 2021-22 season, earning a +2 plus/minus rating.