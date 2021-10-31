WATCH LIVE: Basketball standout Chance Westry to announce college commitment

(WHTM) — Central Pennsylvania native Chance Westry will announce his college commitment live on abc27 on Saturday, October 31 at 6 p.m. The former Trinity basketball standout and four-star recruit has narrowed his list of colleges down to a Top 10.

His list consists of Arizona State, Auburn, DePaul, LSU, Maryland, Nebraska, Syracuse, UConn, USC, and Washington.

The 6’6 point guard is one of the Top-40 players in the class of 2022, and is currently a senior at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Arizona.

Westry played his first two high school seasons for the Trinity Shamrocks. As a sophomore, Westry and the Shamrocks ended the 2019 season as PIAA Class 3A runners-up.

He surpassed 1,000 points in his sophomore season while at Trinity, and averaged 24.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and three assists. He played his junior season for Sierra Canyon in California before transferring to Hillcrest for his senior season this winter.

Westry will commit live on abc27 News at 6 on Saturday, Oct. 31, with Damon Turbitt.