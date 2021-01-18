WATCH LIVE: James Franklin wraps up Penn State Football season

After the worst start in school history, Penn State Football won its last four games to finish with a 4-5 record. Head Coach James Franklin plans to address the media Monday afternoon to wrap up the season. abc27 sports anchor Allie Berube will have live updates from the video conference on Twitter, or you can watch the live video here.

Since the season has ended, Penn State has parted ways with one-year offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Ciarrocca. The team announced his replacement as Mike Yurcich in early January. Penn State chose to opt out of a bowl game in the 2020 season, and now looks to the future in 2021 with a brewing quarterback battle.