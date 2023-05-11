HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There are a few reasons why a baseball game can get delayed, but they discovered a new one on Wednesday night. A skunk made its way into the outfield at FNB Field during the Harrisburg Senators’ game against Bowie.

Undisturbed by the players around him, the skunk waddled around in the grass and delayed play. He eventually was led to the center field warning track where he slipped under the wall and out of sight.

Thankfully, players and fans avoided a “smell” delay as no one was sprayed.

The Senators defeated the Bowie Baysox 3-2.