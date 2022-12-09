Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Jeff Weachter no longer has to worry about a zero in the W column of his state championship record.

The Bishop McDevitt head coach entered Thursday’s 4A state championship game against Aliquippa 0-4 in his career in state title games, but the Stone Saunders to Tyshawn Russell connection helped hand Weachter his first win.

Saunders found Russell for four touchdowns on the night, throwing five total, as McDevitt beat Aliquippa 41-18 to capture their second state title and their first since 1995.

“I’ve been waiting 25 years for this,” Weachter said. “As I told somebody earlier in the year when they said how are you going to win a state championship, I said, ‘I don’t know, I’m 0-4. I got to figure it out.'”

“I told that person on the sideline that I figured it out… maybe it was the kidney stone, I don’t know,” Weachter, who revealed his ongoing health concern postgame, said.

“After our last offensive drive, I started crying,” Saunders said. “It really sunk in. We worked so hard for this, and our whole team has worked so hard for this, coaches have worked so hard for this.”

“We wanted it so bad and it just feels so good to get here and I couldn’t be happier,” Saunders said. “We are going to remember this forever. It’s the greatest moment of my life.”