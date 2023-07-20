YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – According to officials at the York Revolution, WellSpan Park was vandalized earlier this month.

Due to the vandalizing, the team is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of who vandalized WellSpan Park.

Officials say that between July 1 and July 5 that a substance that is yet to be determined was poured on the grass at the ballpark. The result of the substance led to large swaths of brown areas where the grass is killed.

Chris Carbaugh, the team’s head groundskeeper has ruled out natural occurrences and determined the field was vandalized due to the pattern of the damage.

York Revolution-WellSpan Park-Field damage

Officials state that they have filed a report with York City Police. Officials also say they will be working with a laboratory to determine what the substance that killed the grass is.

“That reward amount is nothing compared to the potential costs required to restore the field,” York Revolution President Eric Menzer noted. “We believe it will take tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of dollars to repair the damage to the field.”

According to officials, it is estimated that 30% of the field has been affected and that repairs must be conducted on the field.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“This is absolutely an attack on the York community,” Menzer said. “WellSpan Park is a true community resource. We hosted a huge, multi-day youth baseball tournament this past weekend, for example. We are hosting many events for a diverse group of area non-profits and businesses in the coming weeks and months. And then there is Codorus Creek, into which our field drains in wet weather. Whatever was put on our field could very well have ended up in the Codorus. This is not just a baseball issue. It is a York issue.”

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism to the field at WellSpan Park is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or visit www.yorkcitypolice.com and click on “Submit a Tip.”