MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2A District III wrestling dual meet between West Perry and Berks Catholic wasn’t short on drama.

Right from the opening bout, these two provided tense matches, but a few straight pins from the Saints were too much for the Mustangs to overcome in Berks Catholic’s 31-25 district title win, their first District III wrestling title win.

The dual meet started with Berks Catholic’s Gabe Davis scoring a late takedown to secure a 6-5 decision at 172 pounds, and West Perry’s Quade Boden responded with an overtime takedown for a 3-1 win at 189. Back to back pins for Berks Catholic from Brody Kline and Owen Reber gave the Saints a 15-3 lead that was tough for West Perry to come back from.

The Saints secured the win in the second to last bout at 152 despite a loss with a 31-22 lead, and West Perry didn’t have any more ground to make up, falling short 31-25 as Berk Catholic captured their first 3A District III title.