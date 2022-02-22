YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — First round is in the books for the District III Class 5A Girls Basketball playoffs in 2022. The playoffs run through the first weekend in March.

Lower Dauphin took down West Perry after a dominant third quarter, 46-36. The Falcons will now face Greencastle-Antrim on the road, the Blue Devils defeated Hershey, 46-32.

West York advances to the quarterfinals off the 37-29 victory over Palmyra on Tuesday. The Bulldogs will now face the winner of Manheim Central/New Oxford; that first round game is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Full Class 5A Girls results (first round)

1 Mechanicsburg (19-4) defeats 16 Northeastern (9-14) 50-32

8 Twin Valley (15-7) defeats 9 Spring Grove (9-12) 43-38

5 West York (15-6) defeats 12 Palmyra (11-12) 37-29

2 Gettysburg (18-4) defeats 15 Garden Spot (11-12) 45-29

7 Lampeter-Strasburg (14-7) defeats 10 York Suburban (13-10) 54-33

3 Greencastle-Antrim (18-3) defeats 14 Hershey (10-13) 46-32

6 Lower Dauphin (14-9) defeats 11 West Perry (13-10) 46-36

The winning teams all advance to the quarterfinals. Top-seeded Mechanicsburg will host Twin Valley in Friday’s quarterfinals. The two-seeded Gettysburg Warriors will now host Lampeter-Strasburg. Greencastle-Antrim will host Lower Dauphin; the Blue Devils look to win their ninth game in a row on Friday.

All Class 5A girls quarterfinals games are on Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.